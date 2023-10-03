Goddard, Dontai

Goddard, Jr, Dontai Marques



Age 21, of Dayton, OH passed away unexpectedly on September 25, 2023. Dontai is preceded in death by brother, Torion McCoy; great grandmother, Carole Pollard and Great grandparents, Solomon and Savannah Smith. He is survived by his parents Tiera Trigg and Dontai Goddard Sr. His children, Tai'Era, Dontai III, and Ny'Air. His loving siblings, Ja'Era Arnold, Chance McCoy, Tor'Ryah McCoy, A'Bryanna Smith, Davonn Goddard and Shawn Wynn. Loving grandparents; Darryl and Karen Trigg and paternal grandmother Rhoda Smith and paternal grandfather Nathan Goddard (Niecey). Exceptional uncles Darryl Jr. and Darnell Trigg and loving Aunt, Shakita Trigg. He was a loving, caring, and devoted father to all 3 of his children. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, October 6, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral