GODDARD, Bonnie



Age 76, of Brookville, went to be with the Lord on August 27, 2021, following an extended



illness.



Bonnie was strong in her faith and whole heartedly loved the Lord. She admired his creation through the beauty of nature. She enjoyed singing, especially hymns and worshipping music. Bonnie also found a passion as an accomplished artist and



author. All the people she has touched will remember her for her laughter, humor, kindness, positivity, and the brilliant joy she spread everywhere she went. The family and friends



Bonnie leave behind will deeply miss her.



She is preceded in death by her husband, David R. Goddard, and her parents, Robert (Ruth) Chrisman.



Bonnie is survived by her children, Elizabeth (Jeff) Ullery, Erica (Tony) Seagraves, Bonnie (Kirk) Smith, Timothy Goddard; grandchildren, Jonathon Ullery, Ruth Ullery Ryland Seagraves, Gillian (Jonathan) Howard, Meredith (Corbin) Hoblit; 1 soon to come great-grandchild; sisters, Lee Ann Frye, Karen Hundley, and numerous other relatives and friends.



Funeral services will be held at the Faith Worship Center, 460 W. Main St., New Lebanon, on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 12 pm (noon). There will be a visitation on Wednesday the 1st, at the church, from 10:30 am – 12 pm leading into the services.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Bonnie's memory can be made to Ohio's Hospice (Hospice of Dayton). Arrangements hosted and made in care by GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Condolences can be made online by going to: www.gilbert-fellers.com.

