GLUECKERT, Rita "Sherry"



Age 73, of Bellbrook, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 24th, 2022.



Sherry was born September 19th, 1949, to Rita (McGovern) and Neil Rupert. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, John B Glueckert, her two sons Michael (Mahsa) and Kevin Glueckert, and grandchildren Isabel, Avery, and Anna.



She and John enjoyed cruising the warmer climates many times on the Carnival Lines. As a mother and grandmother, she treated her family to love and many great foods. Sherry was very interested in politics and wasn't shy about expressing her opinions. Her family is very appreciative of the support and kindness of not only her many friends but also of the great care she received from Kettering Medical Center staff.



Sherry's Life Celebration Visitation will be held on Thursday December 1, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00pm, where friends and family will share memories. You may honor her life by donating to a charity of your choice in her name. You are welcome to write a condolence message, send flowers, plant a tree, and share a story about Sherry at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

