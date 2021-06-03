GLOVER, Barry D.



Age 76, passed away May 29, 2021, at Atrium Medical



Center. He was born November 1, 1944, at Norfolk, VA. He



retired in 1994 after 27 years at Armco Steel, working in the Boiler House and Hot Strip Maintenance. He enjoyed his job and the friendship he had with fellow workers. He and his wife moved to Okeechobee, FL, in 1995 staying for 10 years enjoying fishing, sunshine and many new friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sharon, two sons, David (Dana) Glover, Jim Glover; granddaughters, Morgan (Seth) Gilbert; and great-grandson, soon to arrive Paxton, and Shelby Glover;



sisters, Karen Fugate and Bridget (David) Vest; nieces and nephews, Nathan, Matthew, Tony and Jamie. Funeral Services are 12 pm, Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Poasttown First Church of God, 6376 Germantown Rd, Middletown, OH with Pastor Kevin Beck officiating. Entombment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday from 11am to 12pm at the church. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude



Hospital or Shriner's Children's Hospital. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.



