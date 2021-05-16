<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">GLATTERMAN, Marian B.<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 94, formerly of Dayton, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Westerville, OH. Marian was a paralegal retiring from Pickrel, Schaeffer and Ebeling, LPA after 35 years of service and a member of Beth Abraham Synagogue. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Joseph K. and sister, Frances Fried. Marian is survived by her daughters, Maureen (Gregg) Stark and Phyllis McNabb all of Columbus; brother, Stanley (Connie) Blum of Dayton; grandchildren, <br/><br/>Jennifer (Jacob) Blatz, Jeremy Stark, Jessica (John) Sims, <br/><br/>Benjamin (Heather) McNabb, Daniel McNabb; great-grandchildren, AJ, Elizabeth and Anthony Ritz, Ayden Stark, Jonah and Julian Sims, Anna, Logan, Emma and Leo McNabb; and numerous other relatives and friends. Private graveside <br/><br/>services were held at Beth Abraham Cemetery with Rabbi Joshua Ginsberg officiating. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or <br/><br/>Doctors without Borders in Marian's memory. Funeral <br/><br/>arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.</font><br/>