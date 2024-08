Glassburn, Cindy Marie



Cindy Glassburn, age 68, passed away on August 2, 2024. Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug 7, 2024 from 5-7pm at the Richards, Raff, and Dunbar Memorial Home, 838 E. High Street, Springfield. Funeral Services will be Thursday, Aug 8, 2024 at 11am.





