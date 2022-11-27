GLASSBERG,



Robert Gary "Bobby"



Robert Gary Glassberg, "Bobby", loving husband and father, age 70 of Hamilton, Ohio, formerly of Long Island, New York, passed away peacefully on 11/25/2022, under the care of Hamilton of Hospice. Bob was born January 11th, 1952, in Bronx, New York, to Herman "Al" and Natalie "Nettie" Glassberg. He was the youngest of 2 children and a graduate of Plainview High School class of 1970. Bobby met Bonnie Nadler at Cornell University and they were married on August 17, 1974. They recently celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary. They were thrilled to adopt an infant son Theodore from Seoul, South Korea, in 1987.



Bobby was an avid athlete, excelling in Baseball, Bowling, Football and Handball. Fond of music and playing guitar, he created a band and would regularly jam with his brother Dave who stood out on the drums. He was a staunch feminist, championing and encouraging the women around him. When he became disabled and retired from the medical field, he followed and supported his wife's career in Business where she achieved an MBA and PhD in Information Systems.



Bobby is survived by wife Bonnie Glassberg and son Theodore Ivan Alt Glassberg; brother Melvyn "David" Glassberg of Hamilton, Ohio; niece Krissy Jean Glassberg of Biloxi, Mississippi; nephew Peter Sean Glassberg of Glenburne, Maryland; 4 grandchildren, Yuki Anu Helvy of Covington, Kentucky, Jaden, Jared and Chelsea Glassberg of Glenburne, Marylan; special friends Rita Euers of North Vernon, Indiana, and Heidi Poppendeck of Oxford, OH.



A service will be held at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH, on Tuesday, 11/29/2022, at 1:00 pm presided by Rabbi Haviva (Horvitz) Spiegel of Temple Beth Shalom congregation in Middletown, OH. Burial follows at Bene Israel Jewish Cemetery on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton, OH. Then a Celebration of Life and catered reception follows from 3-5 pm at Weigel Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the American Diabetes Association.

