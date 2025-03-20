Glanton, Carolyn Jo



Carolyn Jo Glanton, age 72, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Monday, March 3, 2025. Funeral service 12 pm Friday, March 21, 2025 at Bethesda Temple, 3701 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 11 am- 12 pm at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



