GIVENS, James L. "Elf"

James L. "Elf" Givens, 42, of Springfield, passed away July 16, 2021. He was born May 29, 1979, in Springfield, the son of Gerald "Bud" and Barbara (Parkin) Givens. James was

an avid Michigan Wolverine, Chicago Bears and Bulls fan. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. Survivors include his mother, Barbara Givens; three children, Jerold Rogers, Melissa Givens, and Coryana Givens; grandchildren, Marly, Luca,

Zelda, Evie, Dae'cian, Milana, and one on the way; brother, William "Rob" Givens; niece and nephews, Jayce, Jessi, Tyler, and Robby; and several great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Melissa Hottenstein, and his father. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with services

immediately following at 7:00 pm. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

