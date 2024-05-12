Givens, Dorothy Marie



Dorothy Marie Givens, 91, of Springfield, Ohio passed away peacefully at the Masonic Home on May 5, 2024. She was the daughter of Thomas Jefferson McNier and Edith (Howard) McNier. Dorothy was an Aide at the Ohio Masonic Home for 32 years. Mrs. Givens is survived by two sons, John (Kim) Givens and James Givens, four siblings, Ethel Balch, Joan (Troy) Wildman, Sue (Bob) Huff, Thomas (Sue) Wettig, daughter-in-law, Pam Givens, twelve grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband Gerald Givens, two children, Edie Coberly and David Givens, siblings, Robert McNier, Sarah Smith, Richard McNier, William McNier and Betty Shaw, and brother-in-law, Dale Balch. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Arrangements are being made by JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.



