GITZINGER, THOMAS

Age 83 of Kettering passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022. Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret, "Peggy" Gitzinger; two brothers, Jim and Richard. He is survived by his son, Tim; two grandchildren, Seth and Mathias Gitzinger; a sister Ann Gitzinger; sister-in-law, Mary Gitzinger and a special friend, Kerry Suttles. Tom retired from NECA, Tom was an avid Hunter, and fisherman. He enjoyed taxidermy. Tom was a collector of cars, bikes, clocks. Mass of Christian Burial, 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 1 at St. Albert the Great Church. The family will receive friends Monday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne. Final resting place will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton.

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home Inc

1712 Wayne Ave

Dayton, OH

45410

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com

