Githens, Lois

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Githens, Lois J.

Githens, Lois J., Emporia, KS (formerly of Dayton, OH) died Mar. 30. 2024. Lois was born Mar. 6, 1931, in Montgomery County, OH. She retired from VA Center, Dayton, after 30 years of service. Lois was an avid sweepstakes enthusiasts and enjoyed line dancing with the Vandalia Country Steppers. She is survived by her son, Gary Githens (Gary D. Marker); daughter, Theresa Sigle; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; lifelong friend, Catherine Sigle; and other family members. She was preceeded in death by her husband, Charles J. Githens; her parents Russell E. and Mary (Barrett) Hartzell; sister Betty L. Castro; s-i-l Lawrence Sigle. Graveside service at Wilsey, Kansas, cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Sherk, Maridel
2
Miracle, Harold
3
Cain, James
4
Taggart, Kevin
5
Miracle, Nancy
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top