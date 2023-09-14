Gist, Sherry



age 72, of Dayton, passed away September 11, 2023. She was born March 19, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Woodrow and Loretta Abney. In addition to her parents, Sherry was preceded in death by her husband, Bud Gist. Sherry is survived by her sister and brothers: Kathy Raleigh, Jake Abney (Kelly) and Jimmy Abney (Wanda); many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Sherry loved to sew and read. She was very loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held from 1-2 pm on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where a memorial service will begin at 2:00 pm. To share a memory of Sherry or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



