springfield-news-sun logo
X

GIST, Dorothy J.

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

GIST, Dorothy J.
Age 100, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, August 20, 2021, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45406, with Pastor Samuel N. Winston, Jr. officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SESKEVICS, Florence
2
ROBINSON, Leonard
3
DEGER, Thomas
4
BROADSTONE, Dolores
5
GIVENS, Joshua
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top