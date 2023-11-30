Gist, Donald

Gist, Jr., Donald

age 66 of Dayton, departed this life Wednesday, November 22, 2023, in Dayton, OH. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Service to follow 11 AM, Monday, December 4, 2023 at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 401 S. Paul Laurence Dunbar St. Interment Woodland Cemetery. H. H. Roberts Mortuary.

