GIST-BUTLER, Mary Elizabeth

May 20, 2022

Mary Elizabeth Gist-Butler was born on August 20, 1939, to the late Ethel T. Gist in Dayton, Ohio, and passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. Mary graduated from Dunbar High School in 1957. Mary was a faithful and long-standing member of Summit Christian Church serving as an Elder and Prayer Mother and was involved in the Summit Christian Women's Fellowship, Adult Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Charles Butler and brother Donald Gist. Mary leaves to cherish her memory: one cousin, Gregory Hopson; five nieces, Teresa Boddie, Linda Gist-Collins, Donna Rena Gist, Denise (William) Wyatt, Diane Ndem; nephew, Donald Gist, Jr., all of Dayton, OH; and nephew Randall Gist of Roswell, GA. Extended family members Walker, Jeter, Hardwick and McBeth families; devoted special friend Charlene Rucker and family; and a host of great and great-great-cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Home Information

Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton

4882 Germantown Pike

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

