Gilman, William (Bill)



Age 92, of West Carrollton, OH, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023. Bill was born in Selma, IN, to the late Floyd & Elsie Gilman. He is reunited with his wife of 63 years, Maxine, who passed in 2018, along with his daughter-in-law, Jeannie Gilman.



Bill is survived by his children Karen DeBell (Jeff Hughes) of West Carrollton, Kent (Peggy) Gilman of Miamisburg, and Karla Gilman of West Carrollton; four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Natalie, Alex, and Samantha, several nieces and nephews plus many friends considered as family.



Bill was an Army veteran. He was proud to be a 31-year throat cancer survivor. He worked at American Envelope and then Appleton Papers (five different purchases) for 40 years retiring in 1996. He was proud to be the oldest member of the American Legion Post #437, Selma, IN since 1953. He never switched to Miamisburg Post #165, but considered it his second Post; Masonic Lodge Parker #630, Parker City, IN since 1954; member of the West Carrollton Lions Club since 1956  Past President; Miami Valley Traffic Club - Past President; social member of the West Carrollton VFW and Miamisburg Moose Lodge. He served as an Elder and Trustee for First Presbyterian Church and was a member of Central Presbyterian Church. After relocating to West Carrollton in the 50's, he served as a volunteer firefighter; coached during the first season of the West Carrollton Little League; and in 2005 was a recipient of the West Carrollton Plaza Walk of Fame.



Bill was an avid UD Flyers basketball season ticket holder and loyal Hoosier fan from Ohio. Served as a High School Football Statistician at Jefferson High School and then followed Coach Bob Gregg to Centerville High School from 1973-1999, better known as "Stat Cat". For over 25 years, he was the secretary of the Envelope Lions Bowling league. An avid gardener and took pride in his vegetables and flowers. Later in life, he became a bird charmer and enjoyed feeding and watching his feathered friends.



To further medical teaching, Bill has donated his body to Wright State University. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Central Presbyterian Church, 4699 Lamme Road, Moraine, OH 45439. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A celebration of life will be held following the service at the West Carrollton VFW Post #3438, 5441 Marina Avenue, West Carrollton, OH 45449.



In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests contributions be made to the Central Presbyterian Church. Although his voice softened, his presence was known when he entered a room by his famous claps, infectious smile, and enormous hugs. His motto was to always stay positive!



Thank you to those family and friends who brought joy to his life. Special thanks to his "best friend" Gary Maloney, "honorary daughter" Dianna Newport, Dixie Diner breakfast bunch, and the City Fathers lunch group.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com