GILLISPIE, Lula



Age 98, was born November 1, 1922, to a large family on a small farm in Frogtown,



Kentucky, to the late Lonnie Beatty and Georgetta Waters Beatty. She confessed her faith in Christ at age 17 and was



baptized into the fellowship of New Vine Baptist Church in Fort Spring, Kentucky. She was united in holy matrimony to Goodloe Gillispie Sr. on March 20, 1946, and the family settled in Dayton in 1957. Lula was a founding member of Revelation Missionary Baptist Church where she faithfully served many roles including Usher, Trustee and many other leadership



positions. She was very active in her community and neighborhood including funding raising for charitable causes, spending time at the senior citizens center, and helping neighbors. She maintained a healthy lifestyle for 98 years with lengthy daily walks throughout the Westwood neighborhood and participated in wellness walks throughout the community. She loved gardening, maintaining beautiful flowers in her yard as well as her children's homes. She loved cooking and baking, was known for making many wonderful dishes for family gatherings and to share with neighbors and was always trying out new recipes. Her positive, upbeat adventurous spirit will be missed by all, but her legacy will live on through the examples she set. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Goodloe Gillispie, her parents and 12 of her siblings in Lexington, Kentucky. She leaves to cherish her memory one sister Alice Golden; four children, Jacqueline Graham (David), William (Linda), Goodloe Jr. (Toni), all of Dayton, and Eric Gillispie (Patricia) of Indianapolis; five grandchildren, Nicole Stephens of Cincinnati, Tanika Jackson (John) of Dayton, Hasani Gillispie (Kamilah) of Cincinnati, Devin Gillispie (Misa) of Okinawa, Japan, William Patrick Gillispie of New Orleans, and eight great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral services will be at 12:00 Wednesday, August 25th at Revelation Missionary Baptist Church, 1496 Swinger Drive, Trotwood, Ohio. Walk-through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment will be at the Dayton



National Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, masks are required.



