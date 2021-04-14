GILLIS, Linda Lee



Linda Lee Gillis, 75, passed away on April 9th, 2021. She was born in Queens, New York, and preceded in death by her parents, Gale and Gloria Coughlin and sister, Gail



Cushing.



She is survived to cherish her memory by her loving husband Robert Gillis of 54 years;



children, David (Alice) of



Arlington, VA, Patrick (Latesha) of Bertram, TX, and Jeffrey (Ana) of Otis, MA; grandchildren; Ryan, Lacey, and Cameron; sibling Thomas Coughlin of Abbeville, SC.



Linda made many lasting friendships as a member of the Hithergreen and subsequent Enrichment senior centers, and she was an exceptional solver of Sudoku puzzles.



The family will receive friends on Friday, April 16, 2021, from 4 to 6 PM, at the Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel on 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459, where a funeral service will begin at 6 PM.



In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to SICSA in her name.



To share a memory of Linda or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

