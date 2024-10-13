Gilley, Carol Jean



Carol Jean Gilley, 78, of Springfield, passed away October 6, 2024 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born September 3, 1946 in Stanton, Kentucky. Carol was a loving homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her family and working in her yard and garden. Survivors include her husband of over 50 years, Frank D. Gilley, Sr.; three children, Bryan K. (Carol L.) Gilley, Ramona D. Jackson, and Frank D. Gilley, Jr.; three grandchildren, Shawn and Trent Jackson and Samantha (Marcus) Goodrich; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Jane A. Mote, Patty Duffey, Johnny, Keith, and Michael Gilbert, and Geneva Swartz; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn (Furness) Gibbons; father, Olly Center; and multiple siblings. Per Carol's wishes, no services will be held at this time. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



