X
Dark Mode Toggle

Gillette, Barbara

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Gillette (Simons), Barbara Ann

Barbara Ann Gillette, age 87, of Englewood, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2023, at her home. She was born on August 27, 1935, to the late John and Adelaide (Schneider) Simons in Springfield, Ohio. Barbara enjoyed helping and taking care of others; she was an RN for Good Samaritan Hospital for more than 20 years before she retired. She was a member of the Nurse's Association. In her spare time, Barbara enjoyed gardening and teaching her family how to garden. Barbara is survived by her daughters: Deborah (Steven) Freihofer, & Christa (Gene) Bastian, grandchildren: Joseph, Philip, Jennifer (Louis), & Stacey, great grandchildren: Cole, Michaela, & Chloe, brother: George (Dolores) Simons, along with numerous other relatives and friends who she leaves to cherish her memory. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband: Evan D. Gillette, and son: Stephen Gillette. The family will not be having any services for Barbara at this time. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home - Englewood

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Denison, Virginia
2
Clark, Joan
3
Carter-Warnock, Michele
4
Buschmiller, Rowen
5
Dailey, Lisa
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top