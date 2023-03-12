Gillette, Barbara

Gillette (Simons), Barbara Ann



Barbara Ann Gillette, age 87, of Englewood, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2023, at her home. She was born on August 27, 1935, to the late John and Adelaide (Schneider) Simons in Springfield, Ohio. Barbara enjoyed helping and taking care of others; she was an RN for Good Samaritan Hospital for more than 20 years before she retired. She was a member of the Nurse's Association. In her spare time, Barbara enjoyed gardening and teaching her family how to garden. Barbara is survived by her daughters: Deborah (Steven) Freihofer, & Christa (Gene) Bastian, grandchildren: Joseph, Philip, Jennifer (Louis), & Stacey, great grandchildren: Cole, Michaela, & Chloe, brother: George (Dolores) Simons, along with numerous other relatives and friends who she leaves to cherish her memory. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband: Evan D. Gillette, and son: Stephen Gillette. The family will not be having any services for Barbara at this time. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

