GILL, Earl

GILL, Earl Douglas

"Doug"

Age 83 of College Corner, Ohio, passed away on February 19, 2022, at VA Hospital in

Cincinnati. He was born on

September 23, 1938, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Otis and Lillie (Campbell) Gill. He attended Morgan School and graduated from Hamilton High School. He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Holder and later worked at Fischer Special Manufacturing for 38 years. On

September 27, 1958, he married Juanita Joyce Frank and

together they raised three children. He was a longtime

member of Macedonia Christian Church. He is survived by his

children, Steve Gill, Mike (Stacey) Gill and Susanne (Jay) Ganshirt; six grandchildren, Stephanie, David and 1st Lieutenant U.S. Army Eric (Cassidy) Gill and Jace, Livia, and Lance Ganshirt; one sister, Jean Quinzler; one brother, Jack Gill; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; Joyce Gill; two brothers, Ed and Pete Gill; and one sister, Paulette Shipman. There will be a

visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 10 am until the time of the funeral service at 12-noon. Burial will follow in New London Cemetery in Shandon, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Disabled American

Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross

4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128

Ross, OH

45014

https://www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com

