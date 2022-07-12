GILES, Gale Alvin



July 13, 1936 - July 9, 2022



Mr. Gale Alvin Giles born on February 13, 1936, in Hamilton, Ohio, died peacefully on July 9, 2022, in Northampton, Massachusetts. Gale spent his youth growing up in Hamilton, Ohio, before going off to college to prepare for a long career in education. He graduated from Kenyon College in Gambier, OH. Gale proceeded to become a Spanish Professor. He thoroughly enjoyed his teaching career which included time at the Hackley School in Tarrytown, NY, and at the Wilbraham and Monson Academy in Wilbraham, MA. Following his retirement from education he settled down in Northampton, MA. Gale enjoyed traveling, foreign cultures, reading, and art. He was predeceased by his parents, Earlston M. Giles, Sr. and Ethel (Lett) Giles, his brother, Earlston M. Giles, Jr. and his wife Geneva. He leaves behind a nephew, and nieces. A special thank you to his niece, Jacqueline who spoke with him daily during his extended time in nursing care. Graveside services will be Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the Bridge St. Cemetery In Northampton at 1 pm. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME is in charge. Please got to Czelusniakfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

