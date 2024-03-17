Gilen, Johann

Gilen, Johann Jakob

Johann Jakob Gilen, 88 of Miamisburg passed away peacefully@ home surrounded by

family, Wednesday March 13,

2024.

He was born in Dacksheid,

Germany. May 9, 1935. The

son of Jakob and Magdalena

Mirkus Gilen.

Hans was a Master Baker

trained in Germany, Belgium

and Luxembourg. He was the

Bakery Manager at Woody's

Market in west Carrollton. He

created the original butter

cream icing that we have all enjoyed for so many years.

Hans was predeceased by his parents, brother Matthias and

wife Rosi, sister Anni Neubolt and her husband James. His

step grandson Jamie Martin.

Hans is survived by his loving wife Bev Whitney Gilen of 49

years, his daughter and husband Tondra and Nick Cornett.

Grandchildren Jacob and Chloe Cornett. His brother and wife

Paul and Sigrid Gilen of Lasel Germany . His nephews of Lasel

Germany, Stephan and Mario Gilen. His nephews of Austin,

Texas; Chae, Chad and Dylan Donahue. Stepchildren Mark

Ladd and family and Terri Ladd and family.

Hans was cremated. Cremation is being handled by Trinity

Cremation Care. This was according to his wishes with no services. He wants us to "have a family meal, lift a Bitburger Pils

beer, and reminisce with fun memories of me".

In lieu of flowers: gifts in Hans name may be made to:

The Katie Despain Scholarship Fund

Hayswood Foundation

P.O.Box 208

Maysville, KY 41056

Or

Ohio Hospice of Dayton

324 Wilmington Avenue

Dayton, Ohio 45420

Ohiohospice.org/give

