GILBERT, Ronald T.



Age 82, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Hospice of Butler and Warren County where he had been a patient for one week. He was born November 17, 1939, in Evarts, Harlan County, Kentucky, but lived in Ohio most of his life. He graduated from Carlisle High School Class of 1957. Ronald was the plant manager for several Air Packaging Corporation plants, retiring in 2005 after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Middletown Moose Lodge #501. He was an avid outdoorsman, and also enjoyed working in his yard and growing his vegetable garden. Preceding him in death were his parents, John Allan and Aileen (Thomasson) Gilbert; and his paternal aunt, Nell Lewis. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lou-Etta Gilbert; three children, Terry (Jill) Gilbert, Teresa (Ty) Jordan and Michael (Lisa) Gilbert; seven grandchildren, Lindsey, Brad, Chelsea, Alex, Joey, Carly and Ricky; five great-grandchildren, Ali, Carter, Julia, Gunner and Avalynn; one sister, Mildred Ann Gilbert; and many extended family and friends. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

