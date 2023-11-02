Gilbert, Charles

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Gilbert, Charles F

Gilbert, Charles F, Maj, USAF (Ret) passed away on October 30, 2023. Services will be held on Monday 11/06/23 at Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Fairborn. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com

Funeral Home Information

Burcham Tobias Funeral Home

119 East Main Street

Fairborn, OH

45324

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/fairborn-oh/burcham-tobias-funeral-home/7359?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

