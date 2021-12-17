GIGLIO, Tony



Anthony (Tony) Giglio, 85, of Fort Myers Beach, FL, and



formerly of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away peacefully and went to the Lord on December 1, 2021, at Joanne's House / Hope Hospice surrounded by his family. Tony was born June 8, 1936, in Chicago, IL, the son of Romeo and Elizabeth Giglio. Mr. Giglio served in the Army Military Reserves and was a member of the Elks Lodge No. 93 Hamilton, Elks Lodge of Fort Myers Beach, FL., and Moose Lodge in Fort Myers Beach. Prior to retirement, he was self-employed as a heating and air-conditioning contractor in Hamilton, Ohio, for 45 years. Tony was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His family and all of his many friends in Hamilton and Fort Myers Beach will sincerely miss him. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years and mother of their three children, Mary Ellen Giglio; his parents, Romeo and Elizabeth Giglio; his sister, Theresa (Giglio) Giammarino; and his nieces, Ms. Elizabeth Giammarino and Mrs. Lauren Zlablinger. Tony is survived by his wife, Patricia A. Giglio of Fort Myers Beach, FL; his three children, Scott Giglio and Holly Huffman of Hamilton, OH, and Steve Giglio of Edmond, Oklahoma; his sister, Jeannette Leffler of Tinley Park, IL; three granddaughters,



Ellen Elizabeth (Ellie) Huffman, Madilyn Giglio, and Gabrielle Giglio; and several nieces and nephews. A Catholic Mass was held December 4, 2021, at Ascension Catholic Church, Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931. A private service will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Greenwood Cemetery Mausoleum. At that time, Tony will be laid to rest with his soulmate, Mary Ellen. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association National Center, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284. Online condolences are available at



