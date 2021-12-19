GIFFITHS, Patricia

Hamburger icon
GRIFFITHS, Patricia

Age 90, of Washington Township, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Patricia was born in

Manhattan, New York, on May 20, 1931, to Ethel and John Gale and resided in Dayton for the past 70+ years. She is

survived by her sister Margaret Coy; three children and

two daughters-in-law, Glen

(Jennifer) Griffiths, Cindy Cope, and David (Perl) Griffiths; Katy Austin; and great-grandchild, Karter Austin. Patricia was a Life Master Bridge Player and a member of the Miami Valley Bridge Association. She was an avid reader, a great cook, and loved her little dog Cookie.

