GIEREK-JENKINS, Carol



85, of Centerville, formerly of Vandalia, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022. She was born to Albert and Ruth Niswonger on March 7, 1937, in Dayton, Ohio. Carol was a member of Victory Church in Tipp City. She graduated from Kiser High School in 1955 and met for lunch and games with 12 of her Old North Dayton classmates once a month since 1967. Preceded in death by her first husband of 37 years, Robert Gierek, in 1999, and her daughter, Rebecca Brady-Leach, with whom she had worked in the same office for 33 years. Survived by her husband, Ray R. Jenkins; daughter, Karen Murphy (Rick); son, Robert "Brad" Gierek (Elizabeth); step-daughters, Jessica and Jennifer



Jenkins; sister, Sandra Bratton; 11 grandkids, Shawn (Amy), Sarah (Nick), Jesse, Ryan (Melissa), Elijah, Lilli, Noden, Jessica, Miranda, Josh and Jenna; numerous great-grandkids and all her babies. A visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 12 at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 13 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Polk Grove



Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

