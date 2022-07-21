springfield-news-sun logo
GIBSON, Saunders

GIBSON, Saunders T.

November 16, 1970 - May 25, 2022

Saunders passed away surrounded by loved ones at Hospice of Dayton. Corporal Gibson served in the United States Marine Corps with Surveillance and Target Acquisition (STA) Platoon, Headquarters and Service Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th, Marines during Operation Desert Shield/Storm. Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel is assisting the family.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Kettering, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

