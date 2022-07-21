GIBSON, Saunders T.



November 16, 1970 - May 25, 2022



Saunders passed away surrounded by loved ones at Hospice of Dayton. Corporal Gibson served in the United States Marine Corps with Surveillance and Target Acquisition (STA) Platoon, Headquarters and Service Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th, Marines during Operation Desert Shield/Storm. Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel is assisting the family.

