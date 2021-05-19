GIBSON, Phyllis Marie



Phyllis M. Gibson passed away on May 14, 2021, at the Woodland Country Manor, Somerville, Ohio. Phyllis was born to Robert and Helen Bender on October 27, 1929, in Sidney, Ohio. She was one of three



siblings.



Phyllis graduated from Sidney High School in 1947. In the



early 1970s she used her radiology technician degree to



provide service to Miami University's Student Health Center, spending a good part of her time with Miami athletes with whom she and her late husband H. Wayne Gibson devoted many years. She met her husband of 69 years, Wayne Gibson in Sidney, Ohio, and they married on July 17, 1949. Wayne passed away on December 27, 2018.



Phyllis had a good heart, always had a smile on her face, had a contagious laugh and never met a stranger she didn't like. She loved her grandchildren, spending time with her family, traveling with friends to Put-In-Bay and the Kentucky Derby and entertaining at her home in Oxford. She was a trusted mother, loved grandmother and great-grandmother and



devoted wife. She will be remembered with love and greatly missed by her brother Samuel Bender and wife Sandy; three sons, Wayne Scott Gibson and wife Pamela of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Robert Todd Gibson and wife Cyndi of Milford, Ohio, Randall Evan Gibson and wife Jan of Brentwood, Tennessee.



She is also survived by one great-granddaughter Sophie Marie Gibson; five grandchildren, W. Scott Gibson, Jr. and wife



Elizabeth, Ryan Gibson, Caitlyn Gibson, Elizabeth Gibson, and Randall E. Gibson, Jr. She is preceded in death by sister Marilyn Bender and grandson Peyton Ryan Gibson.



The family wants to sincerely thank all of the many nurses, nurse assistants and doctors at Woodland Country Manor for the warmth, love and care Phyllis received while being a



member of their family for the past nearly eight years.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. until time of her funeral service at 2 p.m. at Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, the Parkinson's Association or a charity of their choice.



Condolences may be offered at



www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com