GIBSON, Marian Tamara



Went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 16, 2021, at 95 years of age. Maria retired from AT&T after 45 years of employment. She lived life to it's fullest and enjoyed helping family and friends. Marian is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: James and Christine McPherson; grandson, Jeff McPherson; and granddaughter, Tammy McPherson. Marian will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery with her husband, James H. Gibson.



Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel. To share a



memory of Marian or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

