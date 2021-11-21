springfield-news-sun logo
GIBSON, Marian

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GIBSON, Marian Tamara

Went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 16, 2021, at 95 years of age. Maria retired from AT&T after 45 years of employment. She lived life to it's fullest and enjoyed helping family and friends. Marian is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: James and Christine McPherson; grandson, Jeff McPherson; and granddaughter, Tammy McPherson. Marian will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery with her husband, James H. Gibson.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

