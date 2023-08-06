GIBSON, Ernest Hollis



GIBSON, Ernest Hollis 86 of Dayton, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, July 25. Ernest was born April 28, 1937 in Wharncliffe, WV to the late Don and Ada (Jackson) Gibson, also preceding him in death are his beloved wife of 27 years, Glenda Kay (Miller) Gibson in 1990, daughter Laura Moore, grandson Matthew Wood, great-grandson Aspen. Also preceding him in death are sisters, Maggie Hatfield, Lennibell Doss both of Wharncliffe, WV, Shirley O'Neil of Aston, TN, Geraldine Gibson of Williamson, WV, Verna Moore of Cameron, NC; brothers Donald "Louie" Gibson of Varney, WV, Darrell "George" Gibson of Charleston, WV. Ernest leaves to cherish his memory, his children Lisa Highley, Cindy Wood, John Gibson, Jana Gibson, Don Gibson, Chris (Tanya) Gibson; grandchildren John (Jennifer) Highley, Cory (Andrea) Gibson, Joseph (Chelsea) Wood, William (Audrey) Haygood, Kelly Ernest Wood, Nathan and Jacob Armstrong, Adam (Angela) Moore, Christina (Josh) Nahrgang, Mariah Haygood, Anthony Gibson, Sandy Grimes; great-grandchildren, Riley, Emaleigh, Lillian, Gracelyn, Noelle, Mia, Keilani, Kevin, Caleb, Jonathan Lee, Brianna, Aubrey, Malia, Alyvia, Amayah, Brayden, Felix, Brayden, Noxston. Also surviving are brothers, Monroe "Pee Wee" (Kaye) Gibson of Delbarton, WV, Willard (Yulonda) Gibson of Varney, WV, Ronnie (Carol) Gibson of Morristown, TN, sisters, Bonnielou Gibson of Charleston, WV, Donna (Crow) Estep of Bradshaw, WV, numerous nieces, nephew's cousins and friends and special neighbors Lisa and Ed. Ernest liked feeding birds, stray cats all animals, watching wrestling, horse racing, working puzzle books and 4 wheelin'. He loved his yard, garden and being outside on his patio, but especially loved his family. Ernest's family will receive friends at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton  Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Friday, August 11, 2023 starting at 11:00 am, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 pm with Pastor Wiley Rhinehart presiding. Burial will follow in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To leave a message or share a special memory of Ernest with his family, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com.



