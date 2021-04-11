GIBSON, Donald

GIBSON, Sr., Donald



Eugene "Don" "Gibby"



Donald "Don" "Gibby" Eugene Gibson, Sr., 74, passed away at home on April 7, 2021. Don was born in Springfield, Ohio, to Denver and Mable Gibson on April 2, 1947. Don graduated from Tecumseh High School and joined the U.S. Army where he served honorably. Don trained for Vietnam, as he informed us often, but served his tour in Germany. Upon completion of his service, Don



married and had two sons, Don, Jr., and Scott. After divorcing his first wife, Don reunited with his high-school sweetheart, Nola "Darlene" Gibson and married her in 1979 becoming dad to her daughters, Mari and Mica. Don worked as a machine operator until his retirement from Heidelberg. Don was



preceded in death by Darlene, his parents Denver and Mabel Gibson; brother, Kenneth mother-in-law, Mari Ewing; father-in-law, Herbert Rickman; beloved nephew, James "Jimmy" Dykes. Don is survived in death by his four dearly loved



children, Donald "Don" Gibson, Jr., Mari (Joseph) Levinson, Scott Gibson, and Mica (Christopher) Howard; brother, Billy (Wanda) Davis; cherished grandchildren, Jacob (Selena)



Carver, Megan (Reid) Daniel, Morgan Daniel, Christopher



(Katie) Howard, Denver Gibson, Ari Levinson, and Josh Levinson; and dearly loved great-grandson, Ryland Fain. Don was also survived by Steve and Angel Grimm, whom he



considered his children, along with their sons, Jordan and



Austin Grimm. Don loved watching westerns and CBS crime procedurals, shooting pool, fishing, and spending time with his family. Don treasured pick-up trucks and country music. He believed in opening doors for women and escorting them safely to their cars. He was a hater of weeds and a lover of a green lawn. Don believed in doing home improvements



himself, even if he wasn't always qualified, as evidenced by the multiple times he was knocked across the room while



performing electrical work. Don enjoyed a good steak dinner, camping at Indian Lake, and cooking over a campfire. He read every book written by Louis L'Amour– multiple time – and bought new vehicles so regularly that his car salesman is sure to be in mourning today. To know Don was to know a true gentleman with a kind and giving heart and he will be missed dearly by all who loved him. Visitation for Don will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home on Kettering Boulevard in



Kettering, Ohio, on Monday April 12, 2021, at 12 pm, with the funeral immediately following. Don will be laid to rest with his beloved wife, Darlene, at Woodside Cemetery in



Middletown, Ohio. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com



to leave the family an online condolence.

