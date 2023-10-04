Gibson (Bowling), Charlotte "Babe"



GIBSON, Charlotte, age 81, passed away unexpectedly on September 30, 2023. She was the owner of her own hair salon and a master hair stylist. Charlotte was born in Big Creek, Kentucky to Earl and Delia (nee Fields) Bowling on September 16, 1942. She was a lover of all animals. She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter Brigitte Coomer. She is survived by her brothers Lester and Roy Bowling, her nieces Rhonda Mitchell of Tipp City, Ohio and Sheila Dyer of Kettering, Ohio, and her nephew Harold Bowling of Dayton, Ohio. There will be a graveside service to celebrate her long life of serving the community and styling hair at Bear Creek Cemetery 172 N Union Rd, Dayton, OH 45417 on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to P.E.T.A. 501 Front St. Norfolk, VA 23510 in her memory. Services in care of Baker-Hazel and Snider Funeral Home.



Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com