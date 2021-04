GIBSON, Minister Aundrea Denise



Minister Aundrea Denise Gibson, 51, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on April 7, 2021. A final visitation and service for Aundrea will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021, from 5pm-7pm at Shaw-Davis Funeral Home



located at 4341 North High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43214. For full obituary, any live stream information please visit



shaw-davis.com