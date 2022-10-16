GIBSON, Annabelle M.



76, of New Carlisle, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, October 10, 2022. She was born on June 28, 1946, in New Carlisle, OH, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Isabell Taynor. Annabelle worked in the kitchen as a cook in the Tecumseh Local Schools for 24 years. She was an avid crafter, making all the family's holiday decorations over the years. Annabelle is preceded in death by her parents; husband Richard L. Gibson; brother Robert Taynor; and sister-in-law Pam Taynor. She is survived by her children Richard Gibson, Robin Gibson, Lester Gibson and April Gibson; brother Hank Taynor; sister Bessie (Ed) Huff; and grandson Kenneth Gibson. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.



