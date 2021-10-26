GIBBS, Robert Lee "Bob"



Robert Lee Gibbs Sr., "Bob," age 74 of Lynchburg, Ohio, passed away Wednesday,



October 20, 2021, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. He was born November 19, 1946, in Morehead,



Kentucky, the son of the late Ezza and Gertrude Gibbs. Bob is survived by his dedicated and caring wife, Sherry; sons, Mike Fulton, Robert Lee Gibbs, Jr., and Randy Reed; daughters, Suzanne Bellman-Anderson and



Elizabeth Brush; siblings, Duke, Timmy, Terry, Charles, and John; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews; best friends, Jamie and Ryan; as well as devoted neighbor, Jamie. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Tisha; and siblings, Donnie, Jerry, Teresa, and Mike. Bob was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from General Motors. He was also very active in the Harrison Bass Club and hunting. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville, (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459).



A memorial service will begin at 2:00 pm. Please visit



www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

