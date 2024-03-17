Gibbs, Linda



Linda Sue Gibbs (Baker), a beloved wife, mother, sister, and daughter passed away peacefully at the Grand of Dublin in Dublin, Ohio on March 13, 2024. Linda was born on November 13, 1955 in Middletown, OH, the daughter of Herman Baker and Dottie Baker (Wilson). Linda shared over 50 beautiful years of marriage with her devoted husband, Keith Gibbs. Together, they made a home in Trenton where they raised their two children and enjoyed many laughs, garage sales, and card games with their friends and neighbors. Linda brought warmth and kindness to everyone she helped during her working years as an Avon representative and later as a teller at Fifth Third Bank. On the weekends, you could often find Linda in purple pajamas watching Hallmark movies, with Keith right next to her. Linda will be dearly missed by all who knew her, and her legacy lives on through her family. She is survived by her loving husband, Keith; her daughter, Heidi Gibbs (Nikki Campbell); her son, Dr. Shawn Gibbs (Neena Reeve); sister Lisa Baker, and mother Dottie Adrick. She is predeceased by her father Herman Baker and sister Brenda Wilson. Visitation will be on Saturday March 23 from 9am-11am with services immediately following at Baker Stevens on Roosevelt in Middletown, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana.



