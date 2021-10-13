GIBBS, Kenneth Roy



Age 75, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Grandview Medical Center. Kenneth was an Insurance Agent for Gibbs & Assoc. for many years. LOVE- if you knew Kenny, you knew you were going to get a hug, a kiss on the head, and an "I love you". He loved deeply and forever. One of Kenny's more well known legacies was that he fathered more children than just his own. He cared for and loved his community and invested his time and blessings even when times were tough. This world has lost such a kind soul. Kenny completed life's journey and has entered into his Heavenly Home. "Go rest high on a mountain, your work on earth is



done". Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Roy B. and Marie D. Gibbs; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arthur W. and Clara F. Sinclair. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Susie; daughter and son-in-law, Kim and DeWayne Hall of Huber Heights; son and daughter-in-law, Travis and



Jennifer Gibbs of Washington Township; sister, Lorena Faye Webb; grandchildren, Travis (Allie), Kourtni (Drew), Makayla, Tyus, Grant, Chad, and Anton; great-grandchildren, Karsyn, Paislee and River; many nieces, nephews; and many other



relatives and friends. He was a founding member of Huber Heights Rotary, a member of Engage City Church, Huber Heights 777 F&AM, Wayne Hall of Fame for community



service, served on the Chamber of Commerce board, Past



President of the Booster Club, Past President of Dayton Association of Life Underwriters. The family will be receiving friends from 4-8 PM on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Marker &



Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Cloves Syndrome Foundation in Kenneth's memory.



Kenny, being married to you for 53 years, our love will continue to grow and carry on for the rest of my life. Forever yours, Susie (Big Red).

