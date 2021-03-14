GIBBS, Hazel

GIBBS (Hecker),



Hazel Pearl



87, of Springfield, passed away on March 21, 2020, in Henrico, Virginia. She was born November 18, 1932, in Frenchburg, Kentucky, the daughter of Clay Morrison and Auda (Rowe) Morrison. Hazel was a devoted wife and mother and sister and sister-in-law. She loved fishing and gardening. Hazel was loved by all who knew her.



Preceded in death by her first husband Ronald Bruce Gibbs. Survivors include her son Ronald C. Gibbs and his wife Roberta Gibbs of Richmond, VA, and son Frank G. Gibbs and his partner Julio Ayala of Richmond, VA; two grandchildren Mark G. Gibbs and his wife Nina Gibbs of Bluffton, South Carolina, and



Kathryn (Gibbs) Browder and her husband Matthew Browder of New Kent, Virginia; great-granddaughter Carolina M. Gibbs; three sisters Dorothy (Morrison) Nobel and Omie



(Morrison) Austin and Janet (Morrison) Coover and her husband Richard Coover; brothers-in-law Alan Lynn Gibbs and his wife Jeanne Gibbs and Clarence Noah Gibbs; sister-in-law Lura Ann (Gibbs) Moller; along with many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on March 20, 2021, at the Jones - Kenny - Zechman Funeral Home located at 1002 East High Street, Springfield, Ohio. Presiding over the Memorial service will be Pastor James Riley. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

