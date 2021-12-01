GIBBS, Eloise



Of New Miami, OH, passed away on November 23, 2021, age 79. She is survived by her daughter Nichelle "Shelly" Gibbs; granddaughter Nia Vaughn; brothers John Frierson, Jr., Merle Frierson, Sr., Raymond Frierson (Gwen);



sisters Acquanetta Jones



(Jimmie) and Aretha Frierson and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Friday, December 3, 2021, at Payne Chapel AME Church, 320 S. Front St. Hamilton, OH. The family will receive friends from 11 am until time of service, 12 pm. Professional services by Donald Jordan



Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.

