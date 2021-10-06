GIBBS, David G.



David G. Gibbs, "AKA Gibby and GibbDogg", age 65 of Franklin, Ohio, lost his battle with cancer on October 2, 2021. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1973, and he lived in Franklin for over 20 years. He coached softball and Middletown Freshman Baseball in the 1980s. About 15 years ago,



he retired from Ford in Sharonville. He was an avid sports fan, especially Ohio State. He is survived by his brother, Greg Gibbs of Cincinnati and daughters, Lindsay and Miranda Gibbs, both of Dayton; and their mother, Julie Anwar. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Elaine Gibbs and sister, Jennifer Gibbs. Recently, he said he was fighting cancer because he wanted to go play poker and watch the horse races with his friends at least one more time. Since he did not get that wish, the family hopes to have a "Celebration of Life Party" that will be announced at a later date. If you would like to make a donation in his honor, please send donations to: Red Wolf Sanctuary and Raptor Rehabilitation Center, 3027 IN-262, Rising Sun, IN 47040. Their website is: <https://www.redwolf.org/>. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, Dayton. Visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to share a memory of David or a condolence to his family.

