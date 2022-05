Bradley M. Gibbs



11/27/1987 - 5/16/2014



It's hard to believe you've been gone 8 years. We miss you so much! Life without you has been sad and hard, but one day we'll see you in heaven!! Thank you for all the happy memories!



Love you so much, Brad!!!



Mom, Kelli, Amiyah,



Cam, Papaw, Mamaw, Rick, Monica, Kyle, Ben, Tim &



all your friends