GIBBONS, Andrew L.



Age 97, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022. He was born June 6, 1924, in Autauga, Alabama, to the late Andrew Gibbons Sr. and Julia Gibbons. He was preceded in death by his wife Julia



Gibbons, and second wife



Nellie Gibbons. He is survived by his daughter Monica



Gibbons. Andrew was a World War II Veteran and a member of the Prince Hall Masons



(Equity Lodge #121, Amer Temple #107 and Miami Consistory #26). Thursday, April 7th, 2022, viewing will be 6-7 PM.



followed by a Masonic Service to be held at H.H Roberts



Mortuary. Friday, April 8, 2022, viewing will begin at 11 AM followed by a 12 PM Funeral Service at Phillips Temple CME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Road.



HHRoberts.com