Gholar, Viola



Viola P. Gholar, age 76, passed away on November 12, 2024. Funeral services will be Thursday, November 21, 2024 at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike Dayton, OH. The family will receive friends from 11am until time of service 12pm. Interment will be 2pm on Friday, November 22, 2024 at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Muncie, IN.



