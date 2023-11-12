Geyer, Stephen M. "Pete"



age 53 of Hamilton, passed away at Kettering Hospital Hamilton on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Stephen was born in Hamilton, Ohio on May 4, 1970 to John Geyer and Mary Louise (Ebel) Geyer. He was a graduate of Stephen T. Badin High School. Stephen is survived by his father, John Geyer; his siblings, Thomas (Therese Rose) Geyer, Michael (Susan) Geyer, James (Peggy) Geyer, Joseph Geyer, Regina (Rodney) Wallace; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Stephen was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Louise Geyer; and one brother, David Geyer. Memorial Mass will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2550 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM with Fr. Jeff Silver of Queen of Peace Catholic Church officiating. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 4, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Memorial contributions can be made to Stephen T. Badin High School or Queen of Peace Catholic Church. www.browndawsonflick.com



