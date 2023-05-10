X

Gevedon, Betty

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Gevedon (Schmittauer), Betty Joan

Betty Joan Gevedon, 89, of Springfield, passed away May 7, 2023, in Forest Glen surrounded by her loved ones. She was born September 4, 1933, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Julia Bertha (Flanigan) Schmittauer. Mrs. Gevedon had been employed at Ohio Thermometer but spent most of her life as a devoted homemaker. She is survived by two children; Julia Ann (John) Palmer and Timothy "Mike" Gevedon and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; Walter C. Gevedon, children; Joseph Carl Gevedon, William Charles Gevedon and James Curtis Gevedon, siblings; Robert Schmittauer, Mike Schmittauer and Jacqueline Whited and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

