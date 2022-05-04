GEURIN, Ralph



Age 93 of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Friday, April 29, 2022. Ralph was born on March 12, 1929, in Murray, KY, the son of the late Kenneth and Ethel (Phillips) Geurin. He worked at Fisher Body until his retirement in 1974, was an



active member of River Road Baptist Church, and was a member of Washington Lodge #17 F&AM. Ralph is survived by his children, Jeri Gardner, Kenneth (Barb) Geurin, Chuck (Judy) Geurin, Bobby Geurin, Sherry Geurin, and Kevin (Cindy) Geurin; step-son, Delmas Clemmons; sister, Shirley Caylor; wife, Rosella; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He has been reunited in Heaven with the love of his life, LaVerne (Brunner) Geurin; and was also preceded in death by his parents; 2nd wife, Elsie (Coyle) Geurin; daughters,



Charlene Lacey and Cathy McGinnis; granddaughter, Tari Lacey Halcomb; great-granddaughter, Tristin Halcomb; and siblings, R. Keys Geurin, Hugh Geurin, J.W. Geurin, Geneva Vickers, MaeNell Elkins, Dorothy Pascal, Fred Geurin, and



Bobby Geurin. Private Family Services will be held. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Ralph's name to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. Condolences may be left for the family at



