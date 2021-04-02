GERSOS, James H.



Age 83, of Kettering, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton,



after being cared for at home by his family since November 2013. James was born in Kali Vrisi, Greece, on June 30, 1937; he was an employee for 46 years of International Harvester, (Navistar), a former



member of the Fort Wayne Sports Club, and a longtime member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Dayton and Holy Trinity Orthodox Church in Fort Wayne. He was devoted to his family and friends and had a passion for gardening. He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Maria (née Paparisi); his parents, Haralampos and Maria H. Gersos; his in-laws Kalliopi and



Vangelis Paparisi; brother-in-law, Panagiotis, and nephew, Elia Chrisospathi. James is survived by his children, Stephanos (Juatanne) Gersos of Fort Wayne, IN., Haralambos Gersos of Sugarcreek Township, Thomai (Michael) Bessler of Sugarcreek Township, Christos Gersos (Sina Som) of Los Angeles, CA; sisters-in-law, Litsa (Taki) Tsikoulas, Eleni Chrisospathi; brother-in-law Saki Paparisi, all of Greece; grandchildren, Kalliope, Zoya, and Dimitri Bessler, Ethan and Noah Gersos, Julian Som-Gersos; nephew Spyros Lezimis (Mavi); nieces, Chrisanthi and Papi; nephew, Georgie; and many other



relatives, koumbari, and friends in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Greece, Hungary, and Australia. Due to COVID-19



restrictions, the family will have a private funeral service on Friday, April 2, 2021, at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church with Father Joseph Gingrich officiating. Interment at Woodland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Memorial Fund in memory of James. Those who wish to join the service virtually may do so at 11 AM, Friday on the Dayton Annunciation YouTube channel. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home.

